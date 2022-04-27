Two more Charged in Cell phone store hold-up

It took just over a month, but Hamilton Police think they have nabbed two more men who held up a cell phone shop on Upper James Street.

On Thursday, March 24, 2022 a crowd of suspects burst into the Koodo/Telus mobile on Upper James Street. Two of the males brandished firearms to the sole employee in the store and demanded merchandise and cash. The employee was struck in the head during the incident and received minor physical injuries. The suspects fled in an awaiting vehicle.

Four days later, Hamilton Police assisted Peel Regional Police with the arrest of three robbery suspects. The suspects were located in Hamilton and a loaded firearm was recovered during their arrest. That investigation led to the arrest of two more suspects in relation to the Koodo/Telus Upper James Street Robbery.

Vashon WARD, – 19-years-of-age of Toronto is charged with armed robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle. Justin HICKS, 20-years-of-age of Welland is charged with a probation violation as well as possession of stolen goods. Both men are behind bars.