Ontario COVID hospitalizations up slightly. ICU cases drop by eight

COVID hospitalizations in Ontario were up by four cases to 1734, which is the highest count since mid-February, but ICU cases declined by eight cases to 211. There were 22 deaths reported. More than 23,000 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 15.2 percent—up two percent from Tuesday. More than 34,000 vaccinations were administered. With limited testing the new case count stood at 3005. Up from 1827 the previous day.

COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton leveled off with 146 cases reported-a decrease of two and eight ICU cases, a drop of three. There are 33 outbreaks underway in Hamilton. Hamilton General Hospital has three underway involving 41 individuals, Idlewyld Manor has 40 and Shalom Village 32. There were no deaths reported. Halton showed four additional hospitalizations at 51—22 of them in Milton where there is an outbreak at the Milton Hospital. Halton reported no new deaths. With testing limitations continuing too result in new cases being undercounted, Hamilton was showing 98 new cases and Halton 79.