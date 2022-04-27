HWDSB Trustee Cam Galindo Will Not Seek Re-Election This Fall

The former vice-chair of the Hamilton Wentworth district School Board says he will not be running for re-election this October. Trustee Cam Galindo said in a release, “After considerable reflection and discussion, I will not be seeking re-election this fall to broaden my range of experiences and interests, and to find love. It has been a privilege to serve in public life, and I hope to be able to serve again in the future by bringing a greater range of work and life experiences to the job.” Earlier this year he announced he would contest the Liberal nomination for the riding of Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, but withdrew his bid a day later.

Galindo was first elected to the Hamilton public board after the 2018 municipal election, defeating former Member of Parliament Wayne Marston. Galindo recently served as Vice-Chair of the Board and is the current chair of its Finance and Facilities Committee.

As trustee, Galindo played an instrumental role in the termination of the police liaison program, the offshoot of which was a public enquiry into alleged racism on the board, that appeared to focus on Trustees who voted to retain the policing program.

He is currently on the Board of Directors at United Way Halton & Hamilton and sits on the Hamilton Future Fund Board of Governors.

Galindo is graduating this spring with a Master in Public Policy from the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy. He has an Honours B.A. from McMaster University, where he studied political science and economics and has an integrated business studies certificate from Mohawk College.