Hamilton Public health says COVID 19 transmission in Hamilton appears to have stabilized

In an update to its website COVID report Hamilton Public Health noted:

• The number of reported cases has most recently been decreasing suggesting Hamilton is at or even beyond the peak of transmission

• Percent positivity, number of individuals tested, and new hospitalizations have stabilized when looking over the last 2 weeks

• The most recently available wastewater data (up to April 20) continues to show increasing trends

• This ongoing wave is consistent with what was predicted to follow the recent lifting of mandated public health measures and with the increasing frequency of the more transmissible BA.2 sub-variant (now believed to be at ~100%)

With the announcement Hamilton Public Health reported a decline in COVID hospitalizations of 32 to 114. ICU cases were unchanged at eight. There were no deaths reported. There are 34 outbreaks=one more than Tuesday’s reporting. It was a similar story in Halton where hospitalizations declined by nine to 43, also with no deaths reported. Limited testing results in understated new case counts, but Hamilton was showing 200 cases and Halton 84.

COVID hospitalizations in Ontario were up by four cases to 1734, which is the highest count since mid-February, but ICU cases declined by eight cases to 211. There were 22 deaths reported. More than 23,000 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 15.2 percent—up two percent from Tuesday. More than 34,000 vaccinations were administered. With limited testing the new case count stood at 3005. Up from 1827 the previous day.