Nominations for Local Councils open next Monday

Potential candidates for municipal office can formally submit their nomination papers next Monday, Filing is necessary before candidates can legally start raising or spending money on their campaign. The nomination period in the 2022 Municipal Election will open at 8:30 a.m. on May 2 and run until 2 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2022. Nomination papers can be filed by appointment only. Voting for the election takes place between Oct. 11 – 24, 2022.

Halton nominations

Starting May 2, nominations will be accepted for the offices of:

• Mayor

• Councillors (local and regional)

• Trustee, Halton District School Board

• Trustee, Halton Catholic District School Board

Nominations may be filed at City Hall at 426 Brant St., with the Office of the City Clerk, located on the main floor, during regular business hours (Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). On the last day of the nomination period, Aug. 19, 2022, nominations may be filed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Filing a nomination

Nomination papers can be filed by appointment only. Candidates are asked to call 905-335-7777, ext. 7805 or email clerks@burlington.ca to arrange a time.

The forms required to file a nomination are available in the Office of the City Clerk on the main floor of City Hall at 426 Brant St. and on myvoteburlington.ca. The following must be provided at the time of submitting a nomination:

• Nomination Paper (Form 1)

• Endorsement of Nomination (Form 2) – required for nominations for an office on council only. A nomination for an office on council must be endorsed by at least 25 persons. A prescribed declaration is required by each of the persons endorsing a nomination.

• Filing fee – in cash, certified cheque, money order (payable to the City of Burlington), MasterCard or VISA. The fee for the office of mayor is $200 and $100 for all other offices.

• Candidate identification (driver’s license or another government-issued photo identification)

• Proof of citizenship (Canadian passport, citizenship, or another government-issued identification).

Also starting May 2, nominations will open for the offices of:

• Regional Chair (nominations to be filed with Halton Region)

• Trustee, Conseil scolaire Viamonde (nominations to be filed with the City of Hamilton)

• Trustee, Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir (nominations to be filed with the Town of Oakville).

Quick Facts

• To run in the October municipal election, candidates must:

o be a Canadian citizen

o be at least 18 years old

o live in Burlington (own or rent), or

o not live in Burlington, but you or your spouse own or rent property in the city.

• The City of Burlington is hosting a series of virtual information sessions for individuals who are interested in running as a candidate in the City’s 2022 municipal election at 7 p.m. on April 27, May 10 and June 23. Learn more and register for these free events at myvoteburlington.ca.