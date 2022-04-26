Hamilton COVID hospitalizations ease slightly

COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton leveled off with 146 cases reported-a decrease of two and eight ICU cases, a drop of three. There are 33 outbreaks underway in Hamilton. Hamilton General Hospital has three underway involving 41 individuals, Idlewyld Manor has 40 and Shalom Village 32. There were no deaths reported. Halton showed four additional hospitalizations at 51—22 of them in Milton where there is an outbreak at the Milton Hospital. Halton reported no new deaths. With testing limitations continuing too result in new cases being undercounted, Hamilton was showing 98 new cases and Halton 79.

COVID hospitalizations in Ontario reached their highest number since mid-February at 1730, but ICU cases were unchanged at 219. 13,451 tests revealed a positivity rate of 13.2 percent—down more than two percent from the previous day’s reporting, and almost five points lower that the readings of a week earlier. There were 13 additional COVID-related deaths. Almost 26,000 vaccinations were administered.