Provincial COVID positivity rate continues to drop

Ontario’s COVID positivity rate dropped again to 15.3 percent with more than 13,000 tests conducted. A week ago, the positivity rate was 18.7 percent. Hospitalizations, at 1455, are understated because not all hospitals report on weekends, ICU cases, however, rose by seven to 219—17 more than this day last week. There were two deaths reported. 2028 new cases were reported—an undercount due to testing limitations. 8,625 vaccinations were administered Sunday.

Provincial figures released Sunday show Hamilton with 97 cases—and Halton 58.