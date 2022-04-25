Local health units report increasing hospitalizations

COVID hospitalizations continued to rise in Hamilton and Halton over the weekend. Hamilton reported an increase of 19 cases since Friday for a total of 148. ICU cases actually dropped by one case to 11. One deaths was removed from the Hamilton total due to data correction. Hamilton has 32 outbreaks underway—two more than on Friday. Halton hospitalizations increased by 11 to 47. There was one additional death reported. Halton is managing 15 COVID outbreaks. With limitations on testing, daily case counts are understated, but Hamilton is showing 95 new cases and Halton 51.

Ontario’s COVID positivity rate dropped again to 15.3 percent with more than 13,000 tests conducted. A week ago, the positivity rate was 18.7 percent. Hospitalizations, at 1455, are understated because not all hospitals report on weekends, ICU cases, however, rose by seven to 219—17 more than this day last week. There were two deaths reported. 2028 new cases were reported—an undercount due to testing limitations. 8,625 vaccinations were administered Sunday.