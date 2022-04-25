Julie Cole: mom, entrepreneur, running for women’s’ mental health

Julie Cole may be a recovered lawyer, but she’s perhaps better known as the co-founder of the Hamilton-based and mom-approved company, Mabel’s Labels. She’s also an internationally renowned parenting and lifestyle blogger and public speaker, a mother to six children, and St. Joe’s 2022 Run for Women Community Champion.

Cole dedicates much of her time to making the lives of women easier – through her insightful parenting tips and by promoting putting labels on just about everything you don’t want to lose. But one thing Cole doesn’t endorse is putting a label on mental health.

“This year, I’m participating in the Run for Women because, after more than two years of COVID-19, the last thing any woman needs is to be labelled for seeking out the care they need,” Cole says. “Stress, anxiety and depression are all common and normal reactions to this pandemic, and even the strongest among us needs help sometimes. To these women, I want to say, ‘You are not alone, there is support out there, and hope for recovery and it’s available right here in your community, right at St. Joe’s.’”

From job loss to juggling work-life balance, coping with isolation in lockdowns to having to care for others, COVID-19 has taken a disproportionate emotional toll on the wellbeing of women, resulting in a growing demand for mental health and substance use care at the Hospital.

That’s why, on May 14, Cole will be participating in Hamilton’s Run for Women alongside her team, Mabel’s Labels Magic. She’s inviting the community to join her as she raises funds for women’s mental health and addictions care at St. Joe’s, while reducing the stigma – and labels – that are too-often associated with mental illness and substance use disorders.

Run, Walk, Raise Funds for St. Joe’s

This year’s LOVE. YOU. by Shoppers Drug Mart Run for Women will take place in-person at Confederation Park and can also be completed virtually on a route of your choice. Participants can run or walk 5 km, 10 km, or take part in the 1 km Little Steps distance for children and families. Proceeds from the event will help fund care for women of all ages through the following St. Joe’s programs:

• Seniors Mental Health Service

• Women’s Health Concerns Clinic

• Womankind Addiction Service

• Youth Wellness Centre

“Women are facing unprecedented levels of anxiety, stress and depression,” says Dr. Randi McCabe, psychologist and director of the mental health and addictions program at St. Joe’s. “At St. Joe’s, we’re here to help any woman who arrives at our doors with no labels, no stigma, just compassionate care delivered in a safe space built with our community in mind.”

Since first becoming the beneficiary of the Run for Women in 2018, more than $350,000 has been raised through the event for St. Joe’s. Last year’s Run for Women raised a record of more than

To register to participate in the Run for Women, or make a donation on the team Mabel’s Labels Magic sponsorship page.