Two More pedestrians Injured in collisions with vehicles

The number of collisions involving pedestrians and vehicles continues to rise.

Hamilton Police have reported another motor vehicle collision at King St West and Dundurn St S. Hamilton Police and Emergency Services are on the scene. The public is advised to avoid the area: – 3 Lanes are closed on King St W at Strathcona Av S to Dundurn St S and Dundurn St S is closed in both directions from Main St W to King St W.

Meanwhile, Hamilton Police are investigating an overnight collision involving a single motor vehicle and pedestrian.

On Sunday, April 24, 2022, shortly after 11:00p.m., a 15-year-old Hamilton male was crossing Queenston Road at Nash Road when he was struck a 2006 Dodge Ram motor vehicle being driven by a 79-year-old Hamilton man. The 15-year-old was taken to McMaster Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit was called in and has taken carriage of the investigation.

Speed and driver impairment have been ruled out as contributing factors.

Anyone with any information that could assist with the investigation and have yet to speak with police, are asked to contact Detective Constable Steve Cruickshanks by calling 905-546-4755.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com