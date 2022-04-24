HDSB welcomes Toronto Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia to classrooms

The Halton District School Board will welcome Toronto Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia to classrooms as part of a virtual learning engagement next week. Bhatia will join Kindergarten to Grade 12 classes virtually on Wednesday, April 27 to deliver his messages of “strength in diversity” and “uniting the world through basketball”. This visit comes after HDSB students learned about Bhatia’s life journey through educational resources and activities developed by HDSB staff. The Superfan Nav Bhatia Foundation plans to make this “Superfan Workshop” available to schools across Canada.

Bhatia will speak to:

• Kindergarten – Grade 6 classes from 9 – 9:30 a.m.

• Grade 7 – 12 classes from 9:40 – 10:20 a.m.

Nav Bhatia is the legendary Toronto Raptors fan who has attended almost every home game since the team’s first season in 1995. His journey as a beloved fan, successful business owner and inspirational community builder is told through the recently released CBC documentary Superfan: The Nav Bhatia Story.

“After watching the documentary, the HDSB’s Human Rights & Equity Team knew this was a story meant to live in classrooms and with youth,” says Rob Eatough, Superintendent of Education with responsibility for Equity, Inclusion and Indigenous education. “Aligned with core principles of Culturally Responsive and Relevant Pedagogy, such as affirming identity, representation and critical consciousness, Nav’s story provides rich entry points for student learning and connects with the Equity & Inclusion area of focus in the HDSB’s 2020-2024 Multi-Year Strategic Plan”. At Chris Hadfield Public School in Milton, teacher-librarian Lisa Turbitt arranged for several classes to watch the Superfan documentary and collaborate on responses to questions such as, “How has Nav helped to create a sense of community?” and “What messages can you take from Nav into your own life?” The school shared their thoughts on social media with the hashtag #HDSBeSuperFan. Turbitt says this expression of student voice captured Bhatia’s attention and now HDSB students and Superfan Nav