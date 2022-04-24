COVID positivity rate hits low for month of April

The province is reporting 1362 COVID hospitalizations with the caveat that not all Ontario hospitals report figures on weekends. ICU cases were unchanged at 212. More than 16,000 tests were conducted, resulting in a positivity rate of 15.5 percent—the lowest rate seen this month. Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer told reporters on Friday that he expected to see case numbers and hospitalizations level off in the coming days. 4098 new cases were reported, an under-count due to testing limitations. There were three deaths reported and nearly 21,000 vaccinations administered.

Provincial figures released Sunday show Hamilton with 152 cases—a drop of 31 from the previous day. Halton was reported to have 141 new cases—up four from Saturday.