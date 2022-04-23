Whatcha Gonna Do When Chilliwack Comes to BPAC

See the classic Canadian rock band before they are gone, gone, gone. One of Canada’s favourite bands from the late 70s and 80s is back in Burlington, as Chilliwack brings more than a decade’s worth of hits to the BPAC stage May 5. Tickets are now on sale for this rare special appearance in our region by the BC-based Canadian Music Hall of Famers.

“Chilliwack’s sounds is unmistakable. Their music is simultaneously specific to the era when it was written, but it will live on forever. They have a long history of crowd-pleasing hits that will have our BPAC audience singing along and dancing in the aisles,” said BPAC Executive Director Tammy Fox.

Chilliwack’s reputation for consistently powerful shows continues to this day, with the release of their 2019 live album There and Back, winning over new listeners and delighting their long-term fans. Singer and guitarist Bill Henderson and the band are rocking like never before. Hearing the revitalized Chilliwack of today is like hearing those songs for the first time … all over again.

ABOUT CHILLIWACK

Rising out of the ashes of psychedelia in 1969, Canada’s legendary Chilliwack released 12 albums over a 15 year period producing numerous Canadian and international hits including “Lonesome Mary”, “Fly At Night”, & “California Girl” in the 70s; and “My Girl (Gone Gone Gone)”, “Whatcha Gonna Do” in the 80s. All this work led to 15 gold and platinum certifications, a host of awards, high profile TV appearances and coliseum concert tours.

COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Mask wearing is optional but encouraged.