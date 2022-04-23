Warrant out for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

A Hamilton man has been identified and is currently wanted in relation to the city’s ninth traffic fatality of 2022.

On Friday, April 8, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., Hamilton Police responded to Upper Wentworth Street for a pedestrian struck on the roadway. Police learned that a 42-year-old Hamilton man was struck by a vehicle travelling south in the southbound lanes. The involved vehicle did not remain at the scene and the male passed away a short time after he was struck. The victim was later identified as 42-year-old Glen Clark. The suspect vehicle was located a day after the fatal accident.

Through continued investigation detectives believe Omar BATAINEH, 37-years-of-age was operating the suspect vehicle at the time of the collision. His current whereabouts are unknown and an arrest warrant has been issued. He is currently wanted for Fail to Remain Causing Death under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Constable Wesley Wilson at 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.