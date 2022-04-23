Police looking for carjackers

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, at approximately 9:00p.m., two suspects driving a light coloured Sedan were following a 2021 Mercedes closely for a short distance in the area of Mountsberg Road and Milburough Town Line. The light coloured Sedan then intentionally collided with the rear of the Mercedes.

Two suspects exited the light coloured Sedan and assaulted the two victims in the Mercedes. The suspects stole the keys to the Mercedes, as well as personal property of the victims. The victims were uninjured.

The two suspects then fled the area with the Mercedes and the light coloured Sedan.

It is believed the suspects targeted this vehicle in this incident.

The Mercedes was recovered in Mississauga on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Police are working on obtaining a description of the suspects.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigators are asked to call Division Three Criminal Investigation Branch, Detective Sergeant Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851 or Detective Constable Jeff Dumond at 905-546-8963.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com