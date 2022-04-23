Ontario COVID hospital count rises, but little change in ICU cases

Ontario’s COVID hospitalization count increased by just under a hundred cases to 1684 in overnight reporting, but ICU cases decreased by two to 212. This comes as Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore said further mask mandates beyond yesterday’s extension for high-risk settings would not be needed because of the high vaccination rate. He also predicted the current wave of the pandemic will begin to decrease in coming days. There were 24 additional deaths reported. 20,000 tests were administered for a positivity rate of 17.3 percent. More than 35,000 vaccinations were administered. The number of new cases was set at 3,820—an underestimate due to testing limitations, but more than 800 fewer than the previous day.

As of Friday Hamilton Public Health was reporting 10 extra COVID hospitalizations, bringing the total to 129. ICU cases also increased by at least four cases to 12. There were two deaths reported as well. There were three additional outbreaks reported in Hamilton bringing the total number of outbreaks to 30. Halton hospitalizations increased by one to 37. There were no deaths reported. With case counts being understated due to testing limitations, Provincial figures released Saturday show Hamilton with 183 cases—a drop of 95 from the previous day. Halton was reported to have 137 new cases.