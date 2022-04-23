One dead, four injured after single car crash at Hamilton Airport

A car crash shortly after 2:15AM, Saturday resulted in five people being transported to area hospitals. The driver, a 52-year-old Hamilton male was pronounced deceased a short time later. The four passengers suffered minor injuries.

The HPS Collision Reconstruction Unit along with the Federal Ministry of Labour are continuing with the investigation. Operations at the airport were not affected by the collision investigation.

Witnesses who have yet to speak with Police are asked to contact Detective Constable Wes Wilson of the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com