Halton Police nab two porch pirates, recover large haul of stolen goods

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) – 2 District Street Crime Unit has arrested two suspects in relation to delivery package thefts from residences in Oakville. The thefts occurred in April 2022 in the area of Dundas Street, Neyagawa Boulevard and Sixth Line. In the course of the investigation, a suspect vehicle was identified, and on April 14, 2022, the suspect vehicle was located and officers attempted to arrest the occupants. Two police vehicles were struck when the driver attempted to flee in the vehicle. No physical injuries were sustained. The vehicle was subsequently stopped by officers and both occupants were arrested.

Quok Pham (21) of Mississauga has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 (19 counts)

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Maruo Anas (22) of Brampton has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 (19 counts)

Possession of Forged Document (2 counts)

Both parties were released on an Undertaking.

The vehicle being operated by the accused parties contained numerous packages that had been stolen from Oakville residences (see attached photo). Police have been able to identify the owners of many of the items, however they are asking that area residents who have had a package stolen in April to contact D/Cst. Hansen of the 2 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2277.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.