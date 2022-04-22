Province adds COVID ICU cases, reports 27 deaths

The province’s COVID ICU count continues to creep upward. There are now 214 persons in ICU beds compared to 207 the previous day. COVID hospitalizations, on the other hand, declined by 35 cases to 1591. There were just under 21,000 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 16.1 percent—the lowest since March 31st. There were 27 deaths reported, some of them over the past month. There were 4,668 new cases reported, which is an undercount due to the limitations in testing, but it is down 371 from the previous day. There were more than 36,000 vaccinations administered.

Hamilton’s COVID hospitalization count increased by five to 119 but there was a slight decrease in ICU cases. HHSC is reporting “less than five” in ICU and St. Joe’s 3. Yesterday’s ICU count was 10. Halton hospitalizations were unchanged at 36 cases. There was one death reported in Hamilton and two in Halton. Hamilton has one fewer outbreak at 27. The latest outbreak at the Hamilton Wentworth Detentions Centre that involved 17 people is declared over. Testing is way down in Hamilton but the latest case count from Hamilton Public Health is 348, which is the highest daily count since January. Halton reported 144 new cases.