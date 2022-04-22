Ontario Election race tightening: topic of discussion on Bill Kelly Show

Two almost identical public opinion polls released this week show the provincial election race tightening with the Ontario Liberals nipping at the heels of the Ford Progressive Conservatives. An Ipsos poll conducted for Global survey, conducted between April 13 and April 14, found that if the election were held tomorrow, the PC Party would receive 35 per cent of the decided public vote. The Liberals, led by Steven Del Duca, would receive 32 per cent. Andrea Horwath and the Ontario NDP would win 23 per cent of the decided vote and the Green Party, led by Mike Schreiner, would receive five per cent.

A Day earlier a poll conducted by Abacus had an almost identical result.

Bay Observer Publisher John Best discusses the upcoming election with Global Radio host Shiona Thompson on CHML’s Bill Kelly Show Friday