Hospitalizations and ICU cases rise in Hamilton

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 10 extra COVID hospitalizations, bringing the total to 129. ICU cases also increased by at least four cases to 12. There were two deaths reported as well. There were three additional outbreaks reported in Hamilton bringing the total number of outbreaks to 30. Halton hospitalizations increased by one to 37. 17 of Halton's hospitalizations are in Milton. There were no deaths reported. With case counts being understated due to testing limitations, Hamilton reported 278 cases—a drop of 70 from the previous day, bringing the seven-day case average in Hamilton to 179. Halton reported 83 cases-a drop of 39.

The province’s COVID ICU count continues to creep upward. There are now 214 persons in ICU beds compared to 207 the previous day. COVID hospitalizations, on the other hand, declined by 35 cases to 1591. There were just under 21,000 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 16.1 percent—the lowest since March 31st. There were 27 deaths reported, some of them over the past month. There were 4,668 new cases reported, which is an undercount due to the limitations in testing, but it is down 371 from the previous day. There were more than 36,000 vaccinations administered.