Halton teacher receives Ontario Council for Technology Education award

Award recognizes Lilla Richardson’s outstanding commitment to technological education

Lilla Richardson, a teacher at T.A. Blakelock High School in Oakville, has received the Technological Education Leadership Award from the Ontario Council for Technology Education (OCTE). She will receive the award at a ceremony on May 6.

According to OCTE, the Excellence in Teaching – Secondary award is in recognition of Richardson’s “outstanding commitment to technological education, her students and colleagues through the delivery of creative and engaging programs, as well as her active involvement, leadership, professional development and lifelong learning”. Along with this recognition, Richardson received a bursary of $1,000 to be provided to a student of her choice to pursue post-secondary education or a career.

“As a Specialist High Skills Major teacher, I have been blessed to work with amazing students,” Richardson said, who is also Acting Head of Technological Education, Family and Computer Studies at T.A. Blakelock H.S. “The greatest reward is to hear from former students about their career path. I always tell them that I am hoping they turn out to be an integral part of the healthcare team. With my background in nursing, my hope is that the students understand the compassion they will need in caring for those who are vulnerable.”

“We wish to congratulate Lilla Richardson on being selected as this year’s Excellence in Teaching – Secondary award winner,” commented Veronica Kleinsmith, OCTE Chair. “We also thank the Halton District School Board for its support of creative and engaging programs as well as a commitment to the advancement of technological education.”