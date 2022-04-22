Bishop Ryan to get a new addition for more than 250 student spaces

The Ontario government is investing $8.4 million in the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board to build an addition to Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School, that will create 253 student spaces in the school, located in the fast-growing south mountain area.

Overall the government has announced spending of $500 Million on 37 school related projects which include 23 child care centres, and 15,700 new student spaces and 1,502 licensed child care spaces at schools across Ontario.

Said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education. “We believe that students deserve to learn in-person in state-of-the-art facilities that are internet connected, accessible, with modern ventilation systems.”

The investment is part of the Ontario government’s commitment to provide $14 billion to support school construction over ten years. Since 2018, the government has approved nearly 200 new projects and there are currently more than 300 child care and education building-related projects in development, with more than 100 actively under construction.

In 2017, just four years after the new building opened, the total headcount at Bishop Ryan was 1,753 students. Bishop Ryan CSS currently requires 12 portables to accommodate its current enrolment of 2095 students. The Ministry rated capacity of Bishop Ryan CSS is 1455 pupil places. Enrolment is projected to steadily increase as growth from new residential development continues. Bishop Ryan CSS is projected to be approximately 2564 students by 2030, which represents a net growth of 469 students and a facility utilization rate of 176%.

“The new addition at Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School is great news for our community,” said Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook. “This investment will provide choice and flexibility and new opportunities for families in Hannon.”