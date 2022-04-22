Mac students to get under the hood of a Cadillac LYRIQ EV

McMaster is one of 15 North American universities that will get to re-engineer an all-electric 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ. Teams will be tasked with complex, real-world challenges to optimize energy efficiency of the vehicle while maintaining consumer expectations for performance and driving experience.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), General Motors and MathWorks announced the 15 North American universities and the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ as the vehicle selected for the EcoCAR EV Challenge, the next DOE-sponsored Advanced Vehicle Technology Competition (AVTC) set to begin in Fall 2022.

McMaster University has earned a spot as one of the 15 universities to participate in this series. “This year, the selection process was highly competitive due to the number of outstanding applications we received from universities, big and small, across the U.S and Canada,” said Kristen Wahl, Director of the Advanced Vehicle Technology Competition (AVTC) Program at Argonne National Laboratory. “We are…excited to see what the teams will accomplish in supporting the country’s transition to clean energy and electric vehicles.”

Managed by Argonne National Laboratory, the EcoCAR EV Challenge will serve as a proving ground for future automotive engineers. The four-year competition will challenge students to engineer a next-generation battery electric vehicle (BEV) that deploys connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) features to implement energy efficient and customer-pleasing features, while meeting the decarbonization needs of the automotive industry.

Said Heather Sheardown, Acting Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, McMaster University. “Our ambitious and diverse community pushes the bounds of innovation, and we look forward to witnessing the passion students and faculty bring to the project.”

General Motors will donate a 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ to each team, challenging them to design, build, refine, and demonstrate the potential of their advanced propulsion systems and CAV technologies over four competition years. Teams will be tasked with complex, real-world technical challenges including enhancing the propulsion system of their LYRIQ to optimize energy efficiency while maintaining consumer expectations for performance and driving experience.

Waterloo was the only other Canadian University selected for the project.