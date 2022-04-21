Hooded men seen in footage of Hamilton shooting incident

Hamilton police have released some surveillance camera footage related to a shooting that took place in the early hours Monday. On Monday, April 18, 2022, shortly after 3:30 a.m., Hamilton Police responded to possible shots fired in the area of 44 Martha Street, Hamilton.

Police can confirm a shooting incident occurred. Multiple suspects were involved in this shooting. Minor injuries were reported.

Division Two Criminal Investigations Branch is in charge of the investigation. Detectives asking area residents to check their security cameras between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. for any suspicious activity and to contact police. Detectives are also asking if you were driving in the area and have dash camera footage that would be suitable for review please also contact investigators.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with this investigation are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Candace Culp at 905-546-2907 or Detective Constable Chelsea Knowles at 905-546-2917.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com