Hamilton reports 119 COVID hospitalizations

Hamilton’s COVID hospitalization count increased by five to 119 but there was a slight decrease in ICU cases. HHSC is reporting “less than five” in ICU and St. Joe’s 3. Yesterday’s ICU count was 10. Halton hospitalizations were unchanged at 36 cases. There was one death reported in Hamilton and two in Halton. Hamilton has one fewer outbreak at 27. The latest outbreak at the Hamilton Wentworth Detentions Centre that involved 17 people is declared over. Testing is way down in Hamilton but the latest case count from Hamilton Public Health is 348, which is the highest daily count since January. Halton reported 144 new cases.

There was a small decrease in COVID hospitalizations province-wide with 1626 cases reported compared to 1662 the previous day. ICU cases rose by four to 207. There were 20,840 tests performed since yesterday, yielding a positivity rate of 18.3 per cent. In terms of a progress of the pandemic the COVID science table reports wastewater data shows a possible peak, and test positivity has also plateaued. There were over 39,000 vaccinations administered.