Province provides cash to expand two HHSC sites

The Ontario government is investing over $20 million to modernize Hamilton Health Sciences. This funding will support planning for the redevelopment of Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre and the expansion of Hamilton General Hospital’s emergency.

Hamilton Health Sciences will get an additional $5 million to help plan the redevelopment of the Juravinski to include a new patient care tower that will add over 100 new inpatient beds at the Juravinski site. Renovations to existing infrastructure are also planned, and will also help increase capacity for ambulatory care and support programs such as general and orthopedic surgery, adult oncology, intensive care, general medicine, and ensure patient care is provided in modern facilities.

“This is an exciting moment for health care in our region,” said Rob MacIsaac, President and CEO of Hamilton Health Sciences. “Redeveloping Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre will further expand the reach of our leading regional programs, add vital inpatient beds to the system, and modernize patient areas for our teams to provide exceptional care.

In addition, an investment of more than $15 million is planned to support a new project to expand the emergency department at the Hamilton General Hospital which is a major regional trauma centre. This new project will help relieve space and volume pressures, provide additional space for ambulance off-loading and improve wait times for patients. The Hamilton General Hospital site serves approximately 50,000 patient visits a year.

“Hamilton General and Juravinkski Hospital and Cancer Centre are part of a world-class healthcare system,” said Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook. “This additional funding of over $20 million will help alleviate pressures on HHS hospitals.”