Mohawk named one of Canada’s Greenest employers for 9th consecutive year

For the ninth consecutive year, Mohawk College has been selected as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers.

Mohawk is the only Hamilton employer on this year’s list.

Now in its 15th year, Canada’s Greenest Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes employers that lead the nation in creating a culture of environmental awareness. Winning employers, selected by editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers, are evaluated using four main criteria: (1) unique environmental initiatives or programs they have developed; (2) whether they have been successful in reducing their own environmental footprint; (3) whether their employees are involved in these programs and contribute unique skills; and (4) whether their environmental initiatives have become linked to the employer’s public identity, attracting new employees or customers.

Mohawk was selected as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers (2022):

• Mohawk College continues to improve fleet fuel efficiency and work towards ensuring that 75 per cent of replacement fleet vehicles are hybrid or electric

• Mohawk College manages an online sustainability leadership program for students that covers a range of topics, from local food, waste, green jobs, sustainability development goals and living sustainably at home

• Mohawk College boasts a number of creative features across the campus, from community gardens, honeybee apiaries and pollinator gardens, to water bottle filling stations (to accompany a disposable water bottle ban), and a unique waste management zone in one cafeteria, which features recycling stations with rinsing stations to wash reusable mugs, containers and cutlery, and reduce contamination in recycling streams.