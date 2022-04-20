Hamilton COVID hospitalizations down to 123

COVID Hospitalizations in Hamilton decreased by nine cases to 123, while ICU cases were up by one to 10. In Halton, Hospitalizations shot up by 11 to 36 with 14 cases reported in Milton Hospital alone. There were three deaths reported in Hamilton and one in Halton. New case counts, while understated due to testing limitations were down in both health units, with Hamilton reporting 46 new cases, the lowest in a month; and Halton showing 80 cases a drop of 10. There are 28 outbreaks underway in Hamilton and 14 in Halton.

COVID hospitalizations in Ontario jumped by 176 cases to 1662, but ICU cases declined by three to 203 in the latest reporting. There were nearly 22,000 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 16.8 which is the lowest since the beginning of April. Case counts are understated due to testing limitations but The latest case count sits at 1073 compared to case counts last week of more than 4500, arrived at under similar conditions. There were 28 deaths reported, which is the highest single day count since February .More than 40,000 vaccinations were conducted—the highest daily count sine the province introduced fourth doses for those over 60 years of age.