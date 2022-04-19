Arrest made after woman pushed onto Toronto subway tracks

Toronto police arrested a woman who they say pushed another women onto the subway tracks at the Bloor-Yonge station in Toronto Sunday. The victim is lucky to be alive after she was pushed onto the tracks. Police say the 39-year-old woman was walking on the platform when she was pushed onto the tracks by another woman. The victim managed to roll under the lip of the platform before a train pulled into the station. Police say she sustained a serious injury in the incident. Toronto Police Service released surveillance camera footage of the suspect and she was apprehended at the Finch GO station Monday. She will be in court today facing a charge of attempted murder.