Local and provincial COVID hospitalizations spike over holiday weekend

Tuesday was the first day local health units reported figures since last Thursday. Hamilton reported 745 new cases in the five-day period, averaging 149 cases a day. Hamilton COVID hospitalizations were sharply up by 33 cases to 123, but ICU cases declined by one to nine. There were no deaths reported since April 13. Due to technical issues Halton did not report case figures, but hospitalizations had increased by one to 25. There were no deaths in Halton over the holiday weekend

The province is reporting 1486 COVID hospitalizations, the highest number since February 16. There were also 206 ICU cases- the second straight day cases were above 200 since mid-March. There was only one death reported. There were 1218 cases reported overnight—an undercount due to testing limitations. There were just over 15,000 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 17.9 percent. There were 22568 vaccinations administered Monday.