Join the Mountainside Pool Revitalization Public Art Steering Committee

The City of Burlington public art program is looking for community members to join the Steering Committee for the Mountainside Pool Revitalization Project public art mural. The Steering Committee will provide input into project goals and themes, create a shortlist from the applicants and the winning artist.

The City of Burlington’s public art program is commissioning a professional artist to paint a mural as part of this project. This revitalization will create a new attractive, fun and welcoming multi-use outdoor swimming pool. The goal is to revitalize the Mountainside Pool so it is inviting and encourages participation through swimming and water play while fostering an active and healthy lifestyle.

Three artists will be shortlisted to create preliminary design concepts for the public review and comment. The community Steering Committee will evaluate the public feedback plus the technical proposal to select the winning artist.

Steering Committee Roles & Responsibilities

• Attend a project start-up meeting (online) to brainstorm project goals and themes

• Review and score artist proposals to select a shortlist of three artists

• Review design proposals and public feedback of three short-listed artists to select winning artist

• All scoring can be done remotely using an online submission systemJury meetings will be held via videoconference

Honorarium

Steering Committee members will be given an honorarium of $200 as a token of appreciation for their time commitment and participation in the project.

Time Commitment

• Three meetings via videoconference

o Project Start-up: one hour

o Select Shortlist: two hours

o Select Winning Proposal: two hours

• Review and score artist submissions: this task can be done remotely using an online review system (approximately five hours)

Project Timeline

Deadline Activity

May/June 2022 Meeting #1: project start-up meeting (videoconference)

September 2022 Review and score artist proposals (online)

October 2022 Meeting #2: Select shortlist (videoconference)

January 2023 Public consultation

February 2023 Review and score shortlisted design proposals and public feedback (online)

March 2023 Meeting #3: Select winning artist (videoconference)

May/June 2023 Artwork installation and unveiling

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send:

1. Their name

2. Contact Information

1. address

2. phone

3. email

3. And a brief statement outlining why they are interested in joining the Steering Committee (250 words maximum)

Applications should be submitted to Kim Selman at kim@cobaltconnects.ca or at burlingtonpublicart.com/get-involved/jury-roster/ before Friday, May 6.

For more information, please visit www.burlington.ca/publicart.