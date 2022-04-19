gritLIT Announces Line-Up for First Hybrid Festival, Featuring more than two dozen Canadian and Hamilton authors
gritLIT: Hamilton’s Festival for Readers and Writers announces its 2022 line-up, featuring readings, panels, interviews, interactive events and writing workshops. gritLIT 2022 will take place between April 21-24.
To see a complete list of events, visit gritlit.ca.
Participants:
Highlights include:
- In His Own Words with Ralph Benmergui
- Historical Fiction with Genevieve Graham and Linda Rui Feng
- Montreal Stories-mental health, toxic relationships and sexual politics
- gritLIT book club with Lawrence Hill
- Sports Community and Inclusion
- Authors In Conversation-Michelle Good and Merilyn Simonds
- Not So Happily Ever After-Renata Wall Host
- Voices in Poetry: Mysticism, Magic and Mental Health
- Homegoing Chidiogo Akunyii-Parr,Kamal Al-Solaylee
- Interview with Lawrence Hill
- Interview with Sheila Heti
- Hamilton writes-in-person reading
This year the event will feature a partial return to live programming. While gritLIT 2022 will be primarily online, it will also feature five in-person events at the Homewood Suites by Hilton.
About gritLIT
Now in its 18th year, gritLIT is Hamilton’s annual literary festival, a four-day celebration of Canadian authors. Since its inception in 2004, the festival has built a reputation with readers in the Golden Horseshoe as a place to get “up close and personal” with their favourite authors and to discover new voices.
gritLIT brings together diverse voices – the biggest Canadian authors, up and coming talent, and local Hamilton writers – in a series of readings and themed events. The festival’s mandate is one of accessibility for both authors and audiences. gritLIT puts a focus on local authors, giving them the exposure to readers that they richly deserve.