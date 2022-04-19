COVID Hospitalizations hit a two-month high in Ontario

The province is reporting 1486 COVID hospitalizations, the highest number since February 16. There were also 206 ICU cases- the second straight day cases were above 200 since mid-March. There was only one death reported. There were 1218 cases reported overnight—an undercount due to testing limitations. There were just over 15,000 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 17.9 percent. There were 22568 vaccinations administered Monday. Local health units have not reported since last Thursday, but provincial figures show Hamilton had 49 new cases over the past day and Halton 34.