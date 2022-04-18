Woman escapes death after being pushed onto Toronto subway tracks

A Toronto woman is lucky to be alive after she was pushed onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station. The Toronto Police Service have released surveillance camera footage of the suspect and are looking for the public’s assistance identifying the woman who is now wanted in an Attempt Murder investigation.

It all happened when police were called for an unknown trouble at Yonge-Bloor Subway Station, just after 9 pm on Sunday.

They learned that a 39-year-old woman was walking on the platform when she was pushed onto the tracks by another woman. The victim managed to roll under the lip of the platform before a train pulled into the station. Police say she sustained a serious injury in the incident.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area westbound on Bloor Street West

She is described as having blonde hair, with an average build. She was last seen wearing a grey ‘Levi’s’ shirt, black jacket, black pants, white shoes, pink and grey toque, and carrying a gray bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.