Shots fired into east Hamilton townhome

Hamilton Police Service Detectives from Division 20 Criminal Investigation Branch are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the early morning hours.

Monday at arbour 330 AM, Hamilton Police responded to the report of a shooting at a townhouse complex in the area of 44 Martha Street.

Police investigated and located bullet holes at a residence in the area.

A minor injury was reported as a result of breaking glass.

Police are treating this incident as targeted. There is no risk to public safety. There will be an increased police presence in the area for most of the day.

The Hamilton Police are asking residents in the area to review their security surveillance cameras around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with this investigation, are asked to contact Division 20 Detectives by calling (905)-546-2918 or the Division 20 on duty Staff Sergeant at (905)546-2963 .

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com