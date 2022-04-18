Province reports 1301 COVID hospitalizations, ICU cases top 200

The province is reporting 1301 COVID hospitalizations, although it should be noted that not all hospitals report case counts on holiday weekends. ICU cases topped 200, coming in at 202—the first time cases were above 200 since mid-March. Over the Easter weekend there a total of 26 COVID-related deaths. There were 2219 cases reported overnight—an undercount due to testing limitations. There were just over 10,000 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 18.7 percent. There were nearly 78.000 vaccinations administered over the Easter weekend. Local health units have no reported since last Thursday, but provincial figures show Hamilton had 128 news cases over the past day and Halton 90.