McMaster Innovation Park seeks increase in residential component as it prepares for expansion

With the McMaster Innovation Park’s successful development of nearly 650,000 square feet of employment lands, it now has submitted a new plan that would more than quadruple the amount of development on the lands. That would include some residential and hotel development. A city staff report is generally supportive of the expansion, recommending approval of two residential towers at the north end of the McMaster Innovation Park (MIP), but has concerns about a third unit.

Under the new plan more than 2 million square feet would be devoted to lab and research space, while 445,000 square feet would be devoted to residential properties ranging in height from 14 to 26 storeys and providing 524 residential units. A residential component was always contemplated for the property, but staff were concerned that one of the three towers being contemplated would be too close to The McMaster Automotive Research Centre which has mechanical systems on its roof, noting, “mitigation from the loud rooftop noise sources from MARC may require that there be no outdoor living areas or operable windows on the entire south side of the tower, as well as partially on the west side.” With the two apartment buildings, the residential component would increase from the original allocation of 8 percent of total square footage to 15 percent.