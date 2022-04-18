Campaign kickoff in Hamilton East-Stoney Creek

Liberal Leader Stephen Del Duca was in Hamilton Monday to introduce his party’s nominee in Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, Jason Farr, councillor for Ward Two in Hamilton. The event took place at Battlefield Park in Stoney Creek. Among those in attendance were former Hamilton East-Stoney Creek MP Bob Bratina.

Also taking it in from the parking lot was the current MPP for the riding, Paul Miller. Miller has announced he will run as an independent candidate after NDP leader Andrea Horwath removed him from the NDP caucus and refused to allow his re-nomination as candidate.