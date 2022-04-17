Blue Jay Broadcaster Buck Martinez steps away to deal with cancer diagnosis

In a tweet on Sportsnet Sunday, Blue Jays announcer Buck Martinez wrote “Today will be my last game in the booth for a little while as I have recently been diagnosed with cancer and will begin the process for treatment in the coming weeks. I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world to me.

John Albert “Buck” Martinez played 17 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB) with the Kansas City Royals, the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Toronto Blue Jays. Since the end of his playing career, he has been a broadcaster, working on the Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles radio and television broadcasts, and nationally for TBS and MLB Network. Martinez managed the Toronto Blue Jays from 2001 to May 2002 and Team USA at the inaugural World Baseball Classic in 2006. He managed the Blue Jays for parts of two seasons.

As a catcher for the Toronto Blue Jays, Martinez was known for his scrappy defensive play, best exemplified in 1985 when he broke his leg and severely dislocated his ankle in a home plate collision with the Seattle Mariners’ Phil Bradley. After the collision, he still attempted to throw out the advancing runner Gorman Thomas.]When the throw went into left field, Thomas tried to come home. However, he was tagged out by a sprawled-out Martinez, who despite having a broken leg had managed to catch the return throw from George Bell on the ground, thus completing a 9–2–7–2 double play. Martinez being carried off the field by teammates following his broken leg heroics

In his tweet Martinez concluded, “I’m grateful for a tremendous medical team, who has given me great optimism that I will come through this with flying colours. I hope to rejoin my Sportsnet teammates for the stretch run later this season, but in the meantime, I will be watching from the sidelines as I fight the good fight.”