Province reports 185 COVID ICU cases, 23 deaths

With incomplete hospital reporting on weekends and holidays, the number of COVID patients dropped below 1,150 on Saturday. The Hospitalization count on Thursday was 1,427. The province also reported another 23 deaths due to the disease over the past two days.

In the ICU, there are 185 patients currently receiving care — up from 177 on Thursday.

There were 20,538 tests on Thursday and 19,282 tests on Friday yielding positivity rates of 18.8 and 18.5 per cent. Over Thursday and Friday 8,533 positive cases of COVID-19 were identified but that number is an underestimate to do limited access to PCR testing in the province. Local health units will not report until Tuesday, but provincial data is showing 218 new cases in Hamilton and 119 in Halton—again understated figures due to testing limitations.