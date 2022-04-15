Jason Farr to contest Hamilton East-Stoney Creek for Ontario Liberals

The already interesting provincial race in Hamilton East-Stoney Creek got more interesting with news that Ward Two Councillor Jason Farr has been green-lit by the Ontario Liberals to be their nominee in the upcoming Provincial Election. In a news release the riding association said, “Only one nomination contestant has met all filing requirements and deadlines set out in the approved nomination plan for Hamilton East—Stoney Creek. Accordingly, Jason Farr will be acclaimed as the candidate of the Ontario Liberal Party in the electoral district of Hamilton East—Stoney Creek at the nomination meeting.”

That meeting will be held virtually next Tuesday at 745. To Register click here.

Jason Farr has represented Hamilton’s downtown Ward Two since 2010.Prior to that he had a lengthy career in broadcasting.

The Hamilton East-Stoney Creek race was thrown open last month when NDP leader Andrea Horwath disqualified incumbent MPP Paul Miller from running and removed him from the party caucus. Miller immediately announced his plan to run as an independent—a move that could split the traditional NDP vote. In addition to Miller Farr will face the likely official NDP candidate, Zaigham Butt, the son of the NDP riding association president, whose nomination is also set for Tuesday evening. The Progressive Conservatives have nominated former Ticat Neil Lumsden. The Greens have yet to name a candidate.