Province reports 60 additional COVID hospitalizations

The province reported another jump in hospitalized COVID patients to 1392—an increase of 60; however, ICU cases actually declined by five cases to 177. There were 20 deaths recorded. There were more than 23,000 tests conducted, for a positivity rate of 18.1 percent. The daily new case count, while an undercount due to testing limitations nonetheless stood at 4,589- the highest daily total since the end of January. There were 38,496 vaccinations conducted-the highest single day total since fourth doses were authorized.

Hamilton saw another increase in COVID hospitalizations of six to 78 although ICU cases dropped by three to 10. There were two additional deaths. 22 Outbreaks are underway in Hamilton. Halton saw a drop in hospitalizations of one to 25. There was one additional death. While new case counts are understated due to testing limitations, Hamilton is showing 238 new cases, the highest single day count since January under similar testing limitations. Similarly Halton reports 144 new cases.