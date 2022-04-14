Hamilton COVID cases rise by 19, but ICU count is unchanged

COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton were up by 12 cases to 90, but ICU cases were unchanged at 10. Halton Public Health had one fewer case at 24. There were no deaths in either health unit. Hamilton outbreaks were unchanged at 22, while Halton reported 10.Limited testing results in an under count of new COVID cases but Hamilton was showing a reduction of 19 cases to 219, while Halton’s new case count was up by 19 to 169.

The province reported another jump in hospitalized COVID patients to 1392—an increase of 60; however, ICT cases actually declined by five cases to 177. There were 20 deaths recorded. There were more than 23,000 tests conducted, for a positivity rate of 18.1 percent. The daily new case count, while an undercount due to testing limitations nonetheless stood at 4,589- the highest daily total since the end of January. There were 38,496 vaccinations conducted-the highest single day total since fourth doses were authorized.