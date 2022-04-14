Andrea Horwath concedes Brampton NDP nomination row might require some policy changes

With the beginning of the Ontario election campaign on a couple of weeks away, NDP leader Andrea Horwath finds herself dealing with some criticism from her Black caucus after a botched nomination in the Riding of Brampton North. This week Horwath has been urging Ontarians to “vote strategically” as she put it, meaning vote NDP over Liberal candidates in order to stop Doug Ford from gaining another majority government. Bay Observer Publisher John Best discussed the provincial political scene in the weekly political roundup on the Bill Kelly Show on 900 CHML.