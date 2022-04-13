Slight decrease in COVID hospitalizations, ICU cases

There was a decrease of 34 cases in COVID hospitalizations in the province. ICU cases also dropped by eight to 182. 23,618 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 17.5 percent. The province also recorded 12 additional deaths. More than 38,000 vaccinations were administered, making it the highest single-day vaccination count since the province authorized fourth doses for residents over 60 years of age last week. 3,833 new cases were reported, which is an undercount due to limited testing.

After a big surge in COVID hospitalizations over the weekend Hamilton reported a drop of two hospitalizations to 72 and one additional ICU case, bringing the total to 13. There was one death reported in Hamilton. Hamilton Public Health reported 20 outbreaks-a decrease of one. The big outbreaks at St. Joseph’s Villa that involved 53 staff and residents has been declared officially over. Halton hospitalization dropped by three to 26 with one additional death reported. Halton is dealing with 12 outbreaks, an increase of one. The restrictions on testing result in new case counts being understated, but Hamilton reported 142 cases, up five from Monday and Halton showed a drop of nine cases to 71.