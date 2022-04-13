Hamilton COVID Hospitalizations at 78

Hamilton saw another increase in COVID hospitalizations of six to 78 although ICU cases dropped by three to 10. There were two additional deaths. 22 Outbreaks are underway in Hamilton. Halton saw a drop in hospitalizations of one to 25. There was one additional death. While new case counts are understated due to testing limitations, Hamilton is showing 238 new cases, the highest single day count since January under similar testing limitations. Similarly Halton reports 144 new cases.

There was a decrease of 34 cases in COVID hospitalizations in the province. ICU cases also dropped by eight to 182. 23,618 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 17.5 percent. The province also recorded 12 additional deaths. More than 38,000 vaccinations were administered, making it the highest single-day vaccination count since the province authorized fourth doses for residents over 60 years of age last week. 3,833 new cases were reported, which is an undercount due to limited testing.