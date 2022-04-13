An opportunity for Bay area to support Ukraine relief

Hamiltonians looking for a way of tangibly supporting the Ukraine people can join with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Hamilton at an event on May 5 at The Westdale.

A fundraiser will take place on Thursday, May 5 at 7:00 pm at The Westdale. All of the proceeds from the evening will support the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and its humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The evening is a community gathering with music, film, and conversation. Welcoming patrons in the Art Lounge of The Westdale will be “A Ukrainian Canadian Tapestry,” an exhibition featuring the history of Ukrainians in Hamilton. In addition, there will be music by Zenon Holadyk on the accordion. Later, Zenon will accompany Marichka Duncan as she performs “My Kyiv.”

A screening of the documentary Hunger for Truth: The Rhea Clyman Story is at the centre of the fundraising evening. The film, produced by the Canada-Ukraine Foundation Holodomor National Awareness Tour ©2017, follows journalist Rhea Clyman. Clyman traversed the Soviet heartland in 1932 and witnessed a horrible crime, one that the Soviet authorities would try to hide for more than 50 years. Hunger For Truth: The Rhea Clyman Story takes the audience on a remarkable journey with this courageous young reporter.

Following the screening, speaker Larysa Zariczniak, President of the Ukrainian Youth Association, will address the audience and answer questions. From her perspective as a history major and someone who studied and lived in Ukraine, Larysa will relate the history of the Holodomor Genocide to the atrocities that are happening in present-day Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion.

Hamilton Helps Ukraine

Thursday, May 5 at 7:00 pm. Doors open at 6:00 pm Tickets are $20 at www.thewestdale.ca

All proceeds go to The Canada-Ukraine Foundation.