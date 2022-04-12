Tee off at Tyandaga Course Saturday

This coming Saturday Burlington’s Tyandaga Golf Course will open for the 2022 season.

Tee times will be available starting at 7 a.m. each day and can be booked by calling the Pro Shop at 905-336-0005, ext. 2 or booking online at tyandagagolf.com. Members will be able to book 14 days in advance.

The course will be open for walking only until further notice, and staff will monitor course conditions each day.

For any questions regarding opening and the course, please contact email tyandaga@burlington.ca or call 905-336-0005. Located at 1265 Tyandaga Park Dr., Burlington, Tyandaga Golf Course is an 18-hole course with 4,852 metres of scenic terrain characterized by its natural waterways and broadleaf woods. The golf course offers memberships, tournaments, clinics, men’s and women’s league play, and in-season and off-season rentals. The course combines a perfect mix of urban convenience with rural beauty, natural waterways, contours and mature trees as well as dining and catered private or corporate events. The club house will be open and will offer meals, snacks and refreshments