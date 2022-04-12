Slight drop in local COVID hospitalizations

After a big surge in COVID hospitalizations over the weekend Hamilton reported a drop of two hospitalizations to 72 and one additional ICU case, bringing the total to 13. There was one death reported in Hamilton. Hamilton Public Health reported 20 outbreaks-a decrease of one. The big outbreaks at St. Joseph’s Villa that involved 53 staff and residents has been declared officially over. Halton hospitalization dropped by three to 26 with one additional death reported. Halton is dealing with 12 outbreaks, an increase of one. The restrictions on testing result in new case counts being understated, but Hamilton reported 142 cases, up five from Monday and Halton showed a drop of nine cases to 71.

Ontario COVID hospitalizations have hit their highest number since mid-February with 1366 cases reported. That is a 25 percent increase in the past week. ICU cases sit at 190 which is a 10 percent increase in a week. There were more than 14,000 tests administered for a positivity rate of 18.7 percent. Five additional deaths were reported. There were 28,641 vaccinations administered as more Ontarians take advantage of the fourth booster shot. Despite the spike in hospitalizations, Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kiran Moore said he is not recommending a mask mandate yet, but is urging residents to continue to mask in crowded settings.